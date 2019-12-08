Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH MARIE GORDON. View Sign Obituary

GORDON, DEBORAH MARIE September 4, 1957- December 5, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deborah Marie Gordon on December 5, 2019, at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Loving wife of 42 years to her best friend Glen, proud mother of Derek (Leighton) and Kyle (Kiera). Adoring grandmother of Mckenna and Brynn. Debby will be deeply missed by her mother Luba Pihan, her sister Denise Vasey (Scott) and nephew Curtis Vasey. Debby was predeceased by her father Norman Pihan (2019) and her sister Donna Pihan (2011). She will also be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Debby was born and raised in Etobicoke. Her passion was her family. She spent hours in the kitchen preparing delicious meals to share with family and friends. Debby received endless enjoyment when hosting family events, her favourite place to do this was "Maui North", the family cottage. Debby's family and friends would describe her as a selfless, caring person with a smile that would light up the room. She will be dearly missed. Thank you to the staff at Guelph General Hospital for their care. A very special thank you to the staff at Hospice Wellington for the wonderful care and compassion given to Debby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Debby to Hospice Wellington in Guelph www.hospicewellington.org . Visitation and funeral will be held at Lakeside Church Central, 7654 Conservation Rd., Guelph, N1H 6J1. Visitation on Tuesday, December 10th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service to follow on Wednesday, December 11th at 11 a.m. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 8, 2019

