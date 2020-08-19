OLIPHANT, DEBRA ANN It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Debra on August 14, 2020 at Lakeridge Hospital in her 65th year, surrounded by family and friends. Loving and devoted life partner to Stephen Bryden and beloved mother to Jeffrey Hutchins (Sabrina) and Kelly Hutchins (Chris). Loving Grandmother to Jordan, Tristan, Gracie, Olivia, Maliyah and Ethan. She is survived by her mother Patricia Oliphant and sisters, Cindy, Jacqueline and Victoria. Debra will be remembered as a kind, caring woman, with a heart of pure gold. She will be missed by many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL (378 Wilson St. E.) on Saturday, August 22nd from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, August 23rd from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Funeral Service to follow in funeral home chapel, as well as at Marquis Gardens, 1365 Sandhill Dr., Ancaster, ON. Space is limited. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be by invite only but can be streamed live online at http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
password: Arbor2020. If so desired, donations to Covenant House, Toronto would be appreciated by the family.