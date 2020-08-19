1/1
DEBRA ANN OLIPHANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLIPHANT, DEBRA ANN It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Debra on August 14, 2020 at Lakeridge Hospital in her 65th year, surrounded by family and friends. Loving and devoted life partner to Stephen Bryden and beloved mother to Jeffrey Hutchins (Sabrina) and Kelly Hutchins (Chris). Loving Grandmother to Jordan, Tristan, Gracie, Olivia, Maliyah and Ethan. She is survived by her mother Patricia Oliphant and sisters, Cindy, Jacqueline and Victoria. Debra will be remembered as a kind, caring woman, with a heart of pure gold. She will be missed by many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL (378 Wilson St. E.) on Saturday, August 22nd from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, August 23rd from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Funeral Service to follow in funeral home chapel, as well as at Marquis Gardens, 1365 Sandhill Dr., Ancaster, ON. Space is limited. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be by invite only but can be streamed live online at http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html password: Arbor2020. If so desired, donations to Covenant House, Toronto would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Funeral service
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 19, 2020
Eternal Blessings with Cross Vase
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anna Miller
August 19, 2020
So sad to hear of Debbie’s passing. My sincere condolences to all. She was a dear friend for over 40 years and she will clearly be missed.
Rica and Art French
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved