LANCASHIRE, Dedee (a.k.a. Adrienne) (nee TELDERS) December 29, 1932 - September 8, 2019 Former Dutch Embassy secretary in Bern, Paris and Beirut. Dear Mum, Oma, and 'Dee' to her late husband David, she loved us all, and savoured life with energy, generosity, wit and wisdom. With friends around the world, she was still making new ones. Thank you to the constantly kind care team at Kensington Gardens, where Dedee spent the last 12 years. Dedee is survived by sons Michael and Adrian, and grandchildren Leeana and Jasper. We will remember her with admiration and love.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019