Dee Lorne Kay CRABTREE
CRABTREE, Dee Lorne Kay Born November 24, 1946. After an all too brief and heroic struggle with cancer, Dee passed away on September 9, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Lydia Zylin, loved by his children Misha, Miranda, and Isabelle, sorely missed by his sister Eloise and her husband Don Carmichael, their sons Philip, Oliver, and Curran, and nephews Jason and Peter. Predeceased by his father Lorne Crabtree, mother Elena Kessler, and brother Brian. Graveside ceremony to be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are greatly appreciated. 

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
