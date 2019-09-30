DEIDRE BOUTILIER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEIDRE BOUTILIER.
Service Information
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON
M6B 3S9
(416)-789-7661
Obituary

BOUTILIER, DEIDRE With sadness, we announce the passing of Deidre on September 26, 2019, at the age of 68. Loving wife for 38 years to her husband Wayne and cherished mother of Jordan, David and John and stepmother to Michelle. Proud grandmother of 6, she will be remembered fondly by her sister Vivian and her nieces. Friends and relatives are welcomed to the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Thursday and Friday evenings from 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. If desired, donations can be made to the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.