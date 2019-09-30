BOUTILIER, DEIDRE With sadness, we announce the passing of Deidre on September 26, 2019, at the age of 68. Loving wife for 38 years to her husband Wayne and cherished mother of Jordan, David and John and stepmother to Michelle. Proud grandmother of 6, she will be remembered fondly by her sister Vivian and her nieces. Friends and relatives are welcomed to the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Thursday and Friday evenings from 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. If desired, donations can be made to the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019