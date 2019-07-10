Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEIRDRE ANNA McKENNA. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

McKENNA, DEIRDRE ANNA (nee KENNY) Born August 30, 1942 in Dublin, Ireland and died July 7, 2019 in Toronto after a brave struggle with vascular disease. Predeceased by her faithful husband Jim, her sister Frances and son-in-law Sean. Deirdre will be sadly missed by her devoted daughter Tracey (Scott), her loving grandchildren Patrick, Roisin and Declan, her cherished sister Stephanie (Dennis) and their children, as well as her extended family in Ireland. Deirdre was a very proud Dubliner who loved everything Irish. She was a longtime dedicated and humble volunteer in the Toronto Irish community. Keeping the story of the Irish in Grosse Ile alive was her passion. She was instrumental in petitioning the Federal government to recognize Grosse Ile as the Irish Memorial National Historic Site. Hence, Deirdre coordinated and led hundreds of people to visit Grosse Ile to preserve the story of Irish famine immigrants to Canada. She was known for her welcoming hospitality which she carried out with generosity and elegance. The family would like to express their deep thanks to Dr. Shapiro, Dr. Rafilovich and team at GAIN, Dr. Torabi, Central LHIN Palliative team, Sunrise hospice staff, Sister Ann, Scott and Sharon for their care and compassion. Deirdre, until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish, 200 Morrish Rd., on Friday at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close