SANDILANDS, DELIA THERESE Peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 92. Loving wife to Woodrow "Sandy" (predeceased) and mother to Paul (Martha), Mark (Allison) and Andrew (Marilyn). Beloved grandmother to Jennifer, Darryl, Christopher, Stephanie, Ross and Claire and great-grandmother to Brooke, Logan, Lexi, Rhys, Sienna, Bennett, Kendall and Connor. A memorial visitation will take place at The McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax (905-428-8488), on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020