BUCHANAN, DELINA MARY "DEL" Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on March 5, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Cherished mother to Stephen MacDonald (Sue) and Heather Cote (Claude). Loving Nana to Matthew, Christine, Delina, Selina, Trevor, Kyle, Kevin and Andrew. Cherished "GG" and great-great-grandmother. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line, BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, donations to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020