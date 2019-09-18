KINDY, DELL Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in his 87th year. Dell was predeceased by his loving wife and best friend, Betty. Dear father of Karen Rivett (Mark), Kathy Prymak and Mike (Jen). Cherished grandfather of Katie (Adam), Matthew, Amanda, Laura (Cole), Stephanie, William and Rachel. Cherished great-grandfather to Brooklyn, Elliot, Ellie and Logan. Dell is survived by his brother Paul (Lorraine) and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Graham and Beatrice (nee Dell). Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 196 Kenwood Ave., Burlington, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Please refer to the Funeral Home website for reception details. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019