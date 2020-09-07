1/
GREENBERG, DELLA With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Della Greenberg aged 94 at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a full and wonderful life. Daughter of the late Victor and Rachel Goodman and beloved and adored wife of the late Dave. Proud mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Jennifer, Barry and Sharryn, Ellen and Ian and Paul and Karen. Devoted grandmother of Natalie, Stacey and Elliot, Ira, Daniel, Jeffrey and Naomi, Riley and Sophie. Special great-grandmother of Zane, Andi and Rhys. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Saul and Ada Goodman, Hy and Louise Goodman, Dave and Pearl Goodman, Lou and Ethel Goodman, Rose and Ben Ehrenworth, Dorothy and Hy Marcus, Dr. Joseph and Pepi Greenberg and Morton Greenberg. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers Paula, Bhevell and Felisa. Her greatest joy was her family. She was the family matriarch and the last of her generation. Memorial donations may be made to: Congregation Shaarei Tzedec www. shaareitzedec.org tel: 647- 557-6398, or to the charity of your choice. A Family graveside service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 7, 2020.
