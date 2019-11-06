MARTIN, DELLA JAQUELINE (nee BULMER) February 26, 1922 - November 1, 2019 Jackie passed away at Providence Healthcare, on Friday, November 1, 2019 in her 98th year, with family at her bedside. Loving wife of the late Henry (Hank, 1995). Loving mother of Marilyn Anne McBurney and mother-in-law of the late Robert (2010). Dear grandmother of Shayne (Eydie), Kim (Rob Wallace), Michele and Tracey. Loving great-grandmother of Christina and adoring great-great-grandmother of Madison (Madi) and James. In keeping with Mom's wishes, there will be cremation with no viewing, visitation, or service. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Brodie, the nurses and physiotherapists in the Palliative Care Unit. To honour the loss of Our Lady, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada.

