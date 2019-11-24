STUART, DELORES ANN Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the age of 78 years. Delores Stuart beloved wife of the late Darryl Stuart. Loving mother of the late Darryl Joseph Stuart, the late George Allan Stuart, Barbara Harrington (Mike) and Delray Mattera (Andre). Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Nicole, Michael and Tricia. Great-grandmother of Isabella, Julia and Domenico. Fondly remembered by her siblings Marie, Sissy, Jerry and the late Joe and Cecilia and her dearest friend Lillian. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 129 Metro Road North, Keswick, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019