Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELORES POTTS. View Sign

POTTS, DELORES At Mariann Home in Richmond Hill on March 25, 2019. Delores, Babe, Auntie Gigoo was the youngest child of Joseph and Hettie Botting of Montreal. Born in 1931, she married George Potts (deceased 2003) in 1950 and is survived by her sister Pat Peterkin and her brother Ralph Botting. Predeceased by siblings Joe Botting, Betty Bartholemew, Joyce Rogers and Barbara Spencer. Delores was a real estate agent with Royal LePage and worked in Toronto with her sister Pat. She loved her extended family and all animals and birds. In 2008 Delores entered a home because of Alzheimer's, spending her last 7 years at Mariann Home. Her family would like to sincerely thank all the staff of Mariann Home for the wonderful care they gave Delores. Delores had many nieces and nephews, 2 of whom looked after her care, Deborah Botting of Montreal and Judy Yanaky of Toronto. At Delores' request, there will be no funeral. If desired, a memorial donation can be made to Mariann Home, the Alzheimer Society or The Toronto Humane Society.

POTTS, DELORES At Mariann Home in Richmond Hill on March 25, 2019. Delores, Babe, Auntie Gigoo was the youngest child of Joseph and Hettie Botting of Montreal. Born in 1931, she married George Potts (deceased 2003) in 1950 and is survived by her sister Pat Peterkin and her brother Ralph Botting. Predeceased by siblings Joe Botting, Betty Bartholemew, Joyce Rogers and Barbara Spencer. Delores was a real estate agent with Royal LePage and worked in Toronto with her sister Pat. She loved her extended family and all animals and birds. In 2008 Delores entered a home because of Alzheimer's, spending her last 7 years at Mariann Home. Her family would like to sincerely thank all the staff of Mariann Home for the wonderful care they gave Delores. Delores had many nieces and nephews, 2 of whom looked after her care, Deborah Botting of Montreal and Judy Yanaky of Toronto. At Delores' request, there will be no funeral. If desired, a memorial donation can be made to Mariann Home, the Alzheimer Society or The Toronto Humane Society. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close