Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Memorial service 11:00 AM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Obituary

HARASZTHY, DR. DENES (DENNIS) VINCENT May 17, 1924 – August 11 2019 Dennis passed away peacefully after 3 days of palliative care at Grace Hospital, at the age of 95. He was born and grew up in Budapest, Hungary, the only child of Margit Haraszthy (nee Siskovits) and Vincent Haraszthy. After completing his medical studies at the University of Budapest in 1948, he went on to specialize in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. In 1956, during the Hungarian Revolution, he fled his native country with his family and arrived as a refugee in Canada. After passing the Dominion Council Exam in 1958, he began working again as an MD specializing in OBS-GYN both on the staff of GRACE Hospital and later St. Michael's Hospital, until his retirement in 1994. The early introduction to Tennis by his father back in Budapest, resulted in a lifelong love and practice of this sport. In 1962, he joined the TORONTO LAWN TENNIS CLUB where he was awarded an HONORARY LIFE MEMBERSHIP after 50 years, in December 2012. After 45 years of marriage, he leaves behind his loving wife Ulrike Haraszthy (nee Buchta) as well as family members and many friends in Canada, Hungary, Germany and Florida. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 11 a.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation or another charity of your choice.

HARASZTHY, DR. DENES (DENNIS) VINCENT May 17, 1924 – August 11 2019 Dennis passed away peacefully after 3 days of palliative care at Grace Hospital, at the age of 95. He was born and grew up in Budapest, Hungary, the only child of Margit Haraszthy (nee Siskovits) and Vincent Haraszthy. After completing his medical studies at the University of Budapest in 1948, he went on to specialize in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. In 1956, during the Hungarian Revolution, he fled his native country with his family and arrived as a refugee in Canada. After passing the Dominion Council Exam in 1958, he began working again as an MD specializing in OBS-GYN both on the staff of GRACE Hospital and later St. Michael's Hospital, until his retirement in 1994. The early introduction to Tennis by his father back in Budapest, resulted in a lifelong love and practice of this sport. In 1962, he joined the TORONTO LAWN TENNIS CLUB where he was awarded an HONORARY LIFE MEMBERSHIP after 50 years, in December 2012. After 45 years of marriage, he leaves behind his loving wife Ulrike Haraszthy (nee Buchta) as well as family members and many friends in Canada, Hungary, Germany and Florida. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 11 a.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation or another charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close