UNDERHILL, DENIS DAVID "DUSTY DENIS" Passed away peacefully, at Bloomington Cove Care facility on November 5, 2019, in his 96th year. Formerly of Richmond Hill and Norland. Predeceased by his beloved wife Betty and his brothers Lawrence and Franklin. Loving father of Nancy (Keith Beard), Stephen, Noreen (Dairel McHale), Cheryl (Bryan Murchison), Jill (Michael Dosman), Suzanne (Randy Lean) and Donna (Todd Yates). Loving grandfather of Lauren, Kelly, Ryan, Cory, Jesse, Daniel, Peter, Jacob, Kate, Jamie, Blair and Thomas. Great-grandfather of Rowan, Lillian, Isabella and Elijah. Family welcomes friends at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham, on Friday, November 22, 2019, for 10:00 a.m. visitation, 11:00 a.m., service. Reception to follow. Donations to Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019