GUINEY, DENIS With great sadness we announce the passing of Denis Guiney. Husband of Barbara (Deceased). Loving Father of Denis and Anne Marie (Peter) and grandfather to Zachary, Emillie, Mary Rose, Stephanie and Vanessa. Visitation and church service will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave.), on December 29th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and December 30th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Church service beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for the family medicine department at supportsjoes.ca or by cheque to St. Joseph Health Centre Foundation, 30 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M6R 1B5. Please indicate on cheque family health centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019