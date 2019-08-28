DENIS PETER PERRY (1934 - 2019)
PERRY, DENIS PETER September 23, 1934, Toronto, Ontario - August 24, 2019, Oshawa, Ontario After a courageous battle at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Beloved husband of the late Florence Perry (2016), proud and loving father of Ron (Jan), Juliette (Chris), Janet (Steve), Chris (Carol), Francine, Karen (Mike) and Ken and many grandchildren. A kind loving, beautiful soul who raised 7 kids with patience, kindness and love. You are our hero. We know you are with Mom now. May you rest together in internal peace. We love you. A private celebration of Denis' life will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019
