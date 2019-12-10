CARNEY, DENISE ANN (nee O'SHAUNGHNESSY) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Denise Carney, in her 89th year. Denise was the cherished wife of the late Robert Carney (68 years married) who passed away on January 25th of this year. She died peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her 7 children. Dear mother of Denis (Leslie), Steve (Deborah), Pat (Joe O'Brien), Kevin (Chris), Paul, John and Nancy (Scott Cunningham). Loving grandmother of 31 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception immediately following in the church hall followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019