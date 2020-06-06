LEFEBVRE, DENISE ANNE UNSER February 6, 1930 - June 3, 2020 In her 91st year, peacefully in her sleep at Sunrise Beaconsfield, Denise died on June 3, 2020. Born in Toronto on February 6, 1930, second child and eldest daughter of Rita Anne Rowe and Bartley Joseph Unser. Predeceased by her husband Gerald H. Lefebvre. Cherished mother of Renee (Robert Colley), Paul, Jeanne Marie (Luc Bertrand), John, Marc (Christine McMurray) and Mary-Louise Dobrik (Robert). Grandmother of Cheryl, Annette, Michelle, Andrew, Eric, Valerie, Julie, Matthew, Bryan, Aimee, Daniel, Devin, Mitchell, Liane, Austin, Fiona, and Spencer. Great-grandmother to 17 children. She leaves to mourn her passing, her brother William Unser and brothers-in-law, John Allen and Tony Lant along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her granddaughter Jennifer, her sister Mary Carole Lant and her sons-in-law Alfred Bailey and Gord Shipley. After graduating from St. Joseph's College School in Toronto, Denise was the Catering Hostess for Wm Unser Catering in Toronto. Denise was a Life Master bridge player, curler (Pointe Claire Curling Club), golfer, lawn bowler and an avid reader. The family of Denise wish to thank the healthcare teams at Sunrise Residence in Beaconsfield and at Maxwell Residence in Baie d'Urfe. In lieu of flowers, donations to West Island Palliative Residence, Pointe Claire, Quebec or to NOVA West Island, Baie d'Urfe, Quebec are much appreciated. A memorial service is planned at a later date.



