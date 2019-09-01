WILDE, DENISE ANNE Passed away peacefully, on August 29, 2019, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Peter Wilde. Loving mother of Jeffrey Chanter (Tiffany and her children Robert and Kevin Keirnan), Jesse Lee Wilde (Vishal Varma) and dog mother to Chloe. She will be greatly missed by her parents, Ricardo and Eunice Simone, sister, Abby Reynolds (Ray) and niece, Alicia. She will also be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law, Christine Biggs (Jeff), niece Sarah and nephew Andrew. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation-Odette Cancer Program or to the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019