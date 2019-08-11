Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise RIZZUTO. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

RIZZUTO, Denise Denise Rizzuto passed peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Born on June 18, 1957, to Emilia and Carmine Rizzuto in Toronto, Ontario. Denise was a very smart, kind and accomplished woman, graduating with a Bachelors of Arts in Accounting from the University of Wilfred Laurier and going on to receive her Chartered Accountant designation. She excelled in her profession and as well as a loving sister and aunt. She enjoyed travelling, from journeying across the globe and volunteering with CIDA in Tanzania, Africa; to weekend trips with her sisters and nieces. Denise was predeceased by her parents and brother Phil. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Ann, Cathy (John), Michael (Ngaan) and Barbara. Her nieces and nephews: Monique, Christopher, Matthew, Deanna and Paul. As well as her many extended family and friends. The family gives thanks to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff who helped her through her journey. At Denise's request, there will be no funeral or service. A Celebration of Life will be held at Blessed Trinity Church Hall (3220 Bayview Ave., North York), on Wednesday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made in her name to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at

