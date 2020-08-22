CYR-TODKILL, DENISE SOPHIE Passed away peacefully, on August 18, 2020, in her 97th year, at Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock, Ontario. Will be greatly missed by her son, Michael (Mary) Todkill, granddaughters Theresa Todkill and Julia (James) Yaneff, great-grandchildren Brooke and Noah, all of Toronto; son Patrick (Pauline) Todkill of Woodstock, and grandson Paul (Julie) of California. Forever in the hearts of her youngest sibling Bill Cyr and his wife Marg, sister-in-law Carol Cyr, and fondly remembered by her 29 Cyr and Todkill nieces and nephews and their families. Denise was born near Radville, Saskatchewan, on November 24, 1923, the eldest of eight children of Novia and Edward Cyr. The family left their Prairie farm in the 1940's and relocated to Toronto, where Denise later married, worked in Accounting, and raised her family. Predeceased by her husband Paul Todkill, special companion, Tom Lihou, siblings Edward, Bernard, Marie, Eugenia, Gilbert, Bob, niece Sheila Brownhall, and nephew Larry Cyr. Denise will forever be remembered as a person of positive spirit, resilience, energy and faith, who most of all treasured time spent with family and friends. We are grateful that Denise was so engaged and able to be such an important part of all our lives for such a long time. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Woodingford Lodge for their support and helping to make Denise's final months as comfortable and safe as possible. In memoriam donations to the charity of your choice. Family flowers only. Condolences and sharing memories at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family Funeral Mass and Interment on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.