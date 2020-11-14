ALEXANDER, DENNIS (Former Metro Toronto Police Officer and Retired Member of the Canadian Auto Workers Union) Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe in his 76th year, surrounded by family, after a brief but gallant battle with cancer. Cherished father of Daniel Alexander (Susan Penney) and Megan Alexander-Lui (Matthew Lui) and devoted Grandfather to Arianna Lui. Lovingly remembered by siblings Garry Alexander (Susan Alexander), Christine Taylor (Paul Taylor), and Rosemary Toffan (Tom Toffan). He will be sadly missed by Megan's mother (Karen Shoniker) and Daniel's mother (Dianne Alexander). Cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Simcoe or charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca