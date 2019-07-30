Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Andrew DuBOIS. View Sign Service Information Mundell Funeral Home 79 West Street North Orillia , ON L3V 5C1 (705)-325-2231 Obituary

DuBOIS, Dennis Andrew It is with great sadness that we announce that Dennis passed away at the Birchmere Retirement Residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in his 74th year. Dennis was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba, on November 7, 1945 to William and Anne DuBois (both predeceased). Beloved father of Debbie Brun (Frank) and Doug DuBois (Gloria). Cherished grandfather of Joey (Amy), Melissa, Stephanie, Krystin, Andrew, Joshua and Hayley. Proud great-grandfather of Ashlyn, Madisyn, Tanner, Ava and Beau. Dennis enjoyed his career in the Transportation and Safety Industry, most notably, his time spent with Ryder Truck Rental and Markel Insurance (Northbridge). Dennis was an avid flyer and when not working or spending time with his family, he was passionate about building and flying his model aircraft, which he had been doing for more than 50 years. He will be forever remember and always missed by all who knew and loved him. Please join the family in celebrating Dennis' life at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. and on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 12 noon until time of Funeral Service at 1 o'clock. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

