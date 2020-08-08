1/
Dennis ARBOUR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARBOUR, Dennis "Denny" of Musselman's Lake and Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Markham, passed away peacefully, on August 1, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, in his 83rd year. Dennis was born in Toronto, the oldest son of the late Thelma and Lloyd Arbour. Beloved husband of the late Joan Arbour (Stewart). Loving father of Conley (Linda), Stuart (Michele), Donna (the late Terry) and Lynda (Bill). He will be greatly missed by his partner of 10 years, Ingrid Connery-Lavergne and family, his brother Clyde (Charlene) and sister Jane (Delbert). Denny was predeceased by sisters Sandra (Norm) and Loretta (Roy). He will be fondly remembered by his thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends here and in Florida. A celebration of Denny's life will be announced at a later date due to the present circumstances.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved