Dennis ARBOUR

ARBOUR, Dennis "Denny" of Musselman's Lake and Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Markham, passed away peacefully, on August 1, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, in his 83rd year. Dennis was born in Toronto, the oldest son of the late Thelma and Lloyd Arbour. Beloved husband of the late Joan Arbour (Stewart). Loving father of Conley (Linda), Stuart (Michele), Donna (the late Terry) and Lynda (Bill). He will be greatly missed by his partner of 10 years, Ingrid Connery-Lavergne and family, his brother Clyde (Charlene) and sister Jane (Delbert). Denny was predeceased by sisters Sandra (Norm) and Loretta (Roy). He will be fondly remembered by his thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends here and in Florida. A celebration of Denny's life will be announced at a later date due to the present circumstances.



