CHAMP, Dennis It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Dennis Champ on January 9, 2020. Predeceased by loving wife, Barbara (Blake). Loving father of Karen (Bannister) and Scott, and one of a kind father-in-law to Earl and Janette. Cherished grandfather to Emma, Riley, Courtney, Chloe and Jonathan. A guiding and loving light to his sister Sheri (Robinson), and irreplaceable brother-in-law to Bill Robinson, Bob (Blake) and Koba. We will all miss him so dearly, but be forever blessed for being such an enrichment to our lives. Friends and family may call at the Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, for visitation on Monday, January 13th from 2–4 and 7–9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Taylor Funeral Home in the chapel on Tuesday, January 14th at 11 a.m. Memorial donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre-Stronach Regional Cancer Centre in Dennis' name, would be appreciated by the family in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020