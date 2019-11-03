Dennis COLEMAN

Service Information
Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON
L4W 5J1
(905)-602-1580
Obituary

COLEMAN, Dennis Dennis died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Scarborough General Hospital. Beloved husband of Hannalore for 56 years. Devoted father of Christopher (Shelly) and proud Opa of Cassandra and Natalie. Friends will be received at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019
