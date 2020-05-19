DE MARCHI, DENNIS Passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle against an aggressive lymphoma cancer lasting 15 months. Denny De Marchi was a Canadian multi instrumental musician who was talented as a keyboardist and prolific singer songwriter. He was also a guitarist, backing vocalist and record producer. Denny was notable as a touring musician for the well known Irish band The Cranberries during their reunion tour (2009-2011). He was equally notable for performing with Dolores O'Riordan on both TV and radio internationally as her keyboardist/guitarist during her solo world tour in 2007. De Marchi was also known for his role in the recording of the popular 1990 number one billboard hit song "More Than Words Can Say" by the band Alias, which features his brother, Steve on guitar. After his R&R career, Denny continued to compose and produce music from various genres including classical and cultural styles. Aside from being a multitalented musician, he created, sustained and grew Prism Dental Laboratory, operating successfully in Mississauga for 27 years, employing over 25 people. Dennis leaves behind his wife of 25 years Victoria, mother Cesira, brother Steve, sister Anna (Robert Iarusci), and nephew Paul. The family would like to thank Mark Florence for all of his support. A Celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date, when the time will allow for larger gatherings to be held. To quote musician Chris Sutherland, "Dennis was one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met. Full of love, caring, empathy... and talent. SO much talent... you just don't get many people that special go through your life."



