DENNIS DeMARCHI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMARCHI, DENNIS Passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle against an aggressive lymphoma cancer lasting 15 months. Denny DeMarchi was a Canadian multi instrumental musician who was talented as a keyboardist and prolific singer songwriter. He was also a guitarist, backing vocalist and record producer. Denny was notable as a touring musician for the well known Irish band The Cranberries during their reunion tour (2009-2011). He was equally notable for performing with Dolores O'Riordan on both TV and radio internationally as her keyboardist/guitarist during her solo world tour in 2007. DeMarchi was also known for his role in the recording of the popular 1990 number one billboard hit song "More Than Words Can Say" by the band Alias, which features his brother, Steve on guitar. After his R&R career, Denny continued to compose and produce music from various genres including classical and cultural styles. Aside from being a multitalented musician, he created, sustained and grew Prism Dental Laboratory, operating successfully in Mississauga for 27 years, employing over 25 people. Dennis leaves behind his wife of 25 years Victoria, mother Cesira, brother Steve, sister Anna (Robert Iarusci), and nephew Paul. The family would like to thank Mark Florence for all of his support. A Celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date, when the time will allow for larger gatherings to be held. To quote musician Chris Sutherland, "Dennis was one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met. Full of love, caring, empathy... and talent. SO much talent... you just don't get many people that special go through your life."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 19, 2020
Anna and Bob, We are sorry for the loss of your brother. Anne and I will have you in our thoughts and we wish you peace.
Anne Badali
Friend
May 19, 2020
Dennis worked in my Dental Lab in the early 90s before he started Prism in his Mom's basement. We kept in touch since then, often communicating about dental work and sometimes getting together for dinner. I remember going to his wedding! We will remember him fondly as a truly wonderful, caring and sensitive person and it was an honour to call him our friend. We offer our sincere condolences to Vicky and his extended family. He will be sorely missed.
Philip and Daniella Green
Friend
May 19, 2020
...Known Den since the early 90's. I worked with him in my own dental lab until he went off to start his own. Over the years we socialized occasionally and we were often in contact through work. We've always known him as a sweet, caring, sensitive person. His passing is such a terrible shame and loss and he will be sorely missed and constantly remembered. Our sincere condolences go out to Vicky and his extended family.
Philip
Friend
May 19, 2020
I met Dennis when I was 14 years old and I was fortunate enough to stay in contact with him throughout the years. He was a great friend and I will cherish the conversations and laughs we had over the years. He was so very talented and one of the kindest people I know. He will be truly missed.
Annalee Weston
Friend
May 19, 2020
My condolences to the De Marchi family for their loss. The obituary was very well written.
Peter Regina
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved