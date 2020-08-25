1/
Dennis Leonard MEHARCHAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEHARCHAND, Dennis Leonard December 2, 1957 – August 21, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of Dennis on Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved son of Therese and Ved. Dear brother of nine siblings. Cherished husband of Monica. Loving father to David (Roshini), Matthew (Roberto) and Samantha. Adoring grandpa of his darlings, Arianna and Abigale. He lived a life of industry, imagination, laughter and was a friend to all. Visitation restricted due to Covid-19. Funeral Mass to be held on Wednesday, August 26th at St. Joseph's Parish, Highland Creek at 2 p.m. (limited capacity). Please contact David at 289-980-0315 if you wish to attend. "I bore you on eagles' wings and brought you to myself"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved