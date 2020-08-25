MEHARCHAND, Dennis Leonard December 2, 1957 – August 21, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of Dennis on Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved son of Therese and Ved. Dear brother of nine siblings. Cherished husband of Monica. Loving father to David (Roshini), Matthew (Roberto) and Samantha. Adoring grandpa of his darlings, Arianna and Abigale. He lived a life of industry, imagination, laughter and was a friend to all. Visitation restricted due to Covid-19. Funeral Mass to be held on Wednesday, August 26th at St. Joseph's Parish, Highland Creek at 2 p.m. (limited capacity). Please contact David at 289-980-0315 if you wish to attend. "I bore you on eagles' wings and brought you to myself"