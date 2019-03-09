Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS MURPHY. View Sign

MURPHY, DENNIS Peacefully, at his residence, after a valiant battle with cancer, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Dennis Ewart Murphy, of London, formerly of Grand Bend, Sutton and Markham, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Ramona (Watt) Murphy (1979) and the late Dorothy Adele (McArthur) Murphy (2009). Loved father of Maureen Murphy of Vancouver, BC, and step-father of David and Maureen Wagg of London. Cherished grandpa of Robert Wagg and Alex Wagg. Dear brother-in-law of Jean McArthur of Stouffville and Judy Stone of Marmora. Remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Charles Ewart and Gladys (Fenwick) Murphy, brother Terry Murphy and sister Margaret Clark. At Dennis' request cremation has taken place. No formal services will be held at this time. Interment St. Jude's Cemetery, Wexford, Ontario at a later date. Dennis was a founding member of Wil-Den Press and later continued in the printing industry with Brimley Litho. The family would like to say a special thanks to nurse Stephanie, ParaMed, VON and the London Regional Cancer Program. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood. If desired, memorial donations payable by cheque to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences at

118 Main St

Dashwood , ON N0M 1N0

