COCKBURN, DENNIS ROBERT Born April 27, 1941 passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a courageous 10-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Cockburn, his sister, Joan Cowlishaw, his loving aunt, Hazel Cockburn his brother-in-law, Donald Ross, and nephew, Gordon Ross. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Sheila (nee Ross) and loving sister, Mary Lynn Cockburn. Beloved father to Ian (Valerie) and Donald (Claire). Cherished Grandfather to Matthew, Meghan and Ella. Dennis was a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. His laughter, warm personality and genuine care for people was an inspiration to all who knew him. Dennis was a proud Queen's Scout, train enthusiast, avid reader, toy collector and a true believer that Christmas music should be played all year long. The family wish to thank the staff at North York General Hospital for their compassionate care. In memory of Dennis, donations to Parkinson Canada would be welcome. Due to Covid-19 a gathering in his honour has been postponed to a later date. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org