Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS ROWAN ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS ROWAN ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, DENNIS ROWAN It is with great sadness the family of Dennis Rowan Anderson announce his passing on January 21, 2020. Dennis will be dearly missed by his big brother Ed, his 3 sons, Kevin, Rob and Glen, five grandchildren, Karli, Becky, Jesse, Elijah and Jordyn, two daughters-in-law Kathy and Hayley, nephews Mike and Scott and nieces Michelle, Una and Ashley. Services will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, on Saturday, January 25th. Viewing is from 1-3 p.m. with a short service to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -