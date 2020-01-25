|
ANDERSON, DENNIS ROWAN It is with great sadness the family of Dennis Rowan Anderson announce his passing on January 21, 2020. Dennis will be dearly missed by his big brother Ed, his 3 sons, Kevin, Rob and Glen, five grandchildren, Karli, Becky, Jesse, Elijah and Jordyn, two daughters-in-law Kathy and Hayley, nephews Mike and Scott and nieces Michelle, Una and Ashley. Services will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, on Saturday, January 25th. Viewing is from 1-3 p.m. with a short service to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020