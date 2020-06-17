DENNIS SHARE

SHARE, DENNIS Born July 10, 1924 in London, England, was one of four children to Lily and Philip Share. Dennis passed away June 10, 2020, in Kelowna, BC, Canada, with family by his side. Loving husband of Abigail Marina Share. Dennis was a loving father to Philip Share (Evelyn) and Samantha Kushmier (Steve) and an amazing grandfather to all his grandchildren. He worked in different countries around the world and loved to travel. Dennis was an avid reader, and even when he lost his sight, he continued to read audio books. Dennis will be deeply missed by all his family in Canada, Costa Rica, England, United States, Australia and Mexico. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the Share family.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 17, 2020.