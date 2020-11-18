YOUNG, DENNIS With great sadness our family wishes to announce the passing of Dennis Young, on November 13, 2020, at the age of 72. Dennis was born on April 19, 1948 in Bath, Ontario, to Bill and Mary Young. He and his sister, Diane, grew up on Lake Ontario where they enjoyed an idyllic childhood - swimming, skating, and playing baseball and hockey. He earned a degree from the University of Waterloo, and had a long and successful career in commercial real estate. Dennis served as the President of Imbrook Properties in Toronto until 1986 when he decided to strike out on his own as an independent developer. Dennis married the love of his life, Arlene, on June 3, 1972 and they spent 48 happy years together building the next generation of the Young family. Dennis loved most being a Dad and Grandpa. He will be deeply missed by his 2 sons (and daughters-in-law), Neil (Michelle) and Kevin (Elodie), and 5 grandchildren, Devon, Damon, Chloe, Sophie, and Louise. Respecting public health restrictions, a funeral will be held for immediate family only. Condolences and memories can be shared at: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks/obituaries/dennis-young/57887/