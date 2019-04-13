Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DER MEER JOHN VAN. View Sign

VAN DER MEER, JOHN 1940 – 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John (Johannes) Van Der Meer of Toronto, Ontario on April 6, 2019 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his children Gary, Alicia and Carolyne, son-in-law Robert Kopersiewich and beloved grandson Eric Johannes Kopersiewich; his former wife Wilma; and longtime friend and companion Irene Semple. The eldest of seven children, predeceased by his parents Wilhelmina and Gerrit Van Der Meer and brother Cecil, he leaves behind siblings Reina Couthart (Ian); Wilma Austin (Larry), Jake (Karen), Nellie Oosting (Isaac) and Gary (Holly). Born in Barendrecht, The Netherlands on March 13, 1940, John arrived in Canada at the age of 11 and settled with his family near Brockville, Ontario. After working many jobs in Brockville, John found a sense of professional purpose in the transportation industry in various positions at Voyageur Colonial Bus Lines in Kingston and Toronto, and eventually moving to Toronto where he worked at Trentway-Wagar, Laidlaw/First Student and PMCL He was an avid reader of news, politics and business, had a talent for carpentry and woodworking, and loved his double-double. Special thanks to White Eagle Long Term Care Residence, Toronto, where he lived for the past two years, and St. Joseph's Health Centre, also in Toronto, where he spent his final days. A celebration of John's life will be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, 270 Gladstone Avenue, Toronto, ON M6J 3L6 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. A family burial service will be held at Port Hope Union Cemetery, 114 Toronto Road, Port Hope, ON L1A 3S5 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or Parkinson Québec.

