DENWOOD, DEREK October 27, 1936 – July 27, 2020 Derek passed away peacefully in Toronto, at the age of 83. Forty years married to his loving, supportive wife, Jill (nee Hartman). Devoted father to Danielle, Clayton (Melissa) and Jeff Davies (Leisa). Adoring grandfather to Eliot Shea-Denwood, Maggie, Eva Denwood and Jemma Davies. Predeceased by brother Harold and sister Margaret. Born in Middlesborough, England, Derek immigrated to Canada in 1957; graduated from University of British Columbia and built a long and successful financial career in Toronto. Derek was a well-respected businessman who loved his family and many friends. He excelled at many sports: skiing, tennis and golf. We have all shared his love of music through his beautiful singing voice, shared at any occasion. Even as his sight diminished, he retained his love of Premier League Soccer and never missed listening to a game. In respect to Derek's wish, there will be no service – a party later. In lieu of flowers, donations in Derek Denwood's memory can be made to: CNIB.ca/donate
. The CNIB has been an amazing support, which allowed Derek to stay in touch through computer adaptations, audio books and their many other services. Please go to memories.net
, seach his name to share memories, photos, thoughts.