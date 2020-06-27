DEREK HANSON

HANSON, DEREK Derek Errol Churchill Hanson passed peacefully at his Markham home, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his 78th year. He was a loving husband to Yvonne, and proud father to Peter (Kelly), Raquel (Olivier) and Alicia (John) and will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Jaxon, Marlowe and Havelin. He shared his journeys with passion; a distinguished gentleman of boundless knowledge who will be missed by his relatives and many friends. A cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



