DEREK HANSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEREK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSON, DEREK Derek Errol Churchill Hanson passed peacefully at his Markham home, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his 78th year. He was a loving husband to Yvonne, and proud father to Peter (Kelly), Raquel (Olivier) and Alicia (John) and will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Jaxon, Marlowe and Havelin. He shared his journeys with passion; a distinguished gentleman of boundless knowledge who will be missed by his relatives and many friends. A cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved