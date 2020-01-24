|
PENNINGTON, DEREK HUGH We will always remember Derek after a life lived with passion, laughter and love. On January 17, 2020, shortly before his 86th birthday, he left Raquel Baranyai, his life partner for the last 34 years, step-daughters, Adriana, Nora and Patricia Baranyai, their spouses, Doug Quinn, Francisco Nogueras and Kevin Conroy and his beloved grandchildren, Oliver and Hailey Conroy. Derek was born in London, England falling in love with aircraft as a young child, which took him to join the Royal Air Force as a "Boy Entrant" at the age of 15. A passion for History and Geography spearheaded the view of his future life, finding further enjoyment in photography and amateur stage theatre. As a new Canadian at the age of 30, pursuing his strongest interests, he got started the International Plastic Modellers Society (IPMS), Toronto Chapter, as its President, actively remaining at the helm for 12 years. He made many friends sharing his love of aircraft with a growing number of enthusiastic modellers. There will not be a funeral service, but IPMS members and friends will host a Celebration of Derek's Life. The date will be communicated by them accordingly.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 24, 2020