MacANDREW, DEREK October 31, 1946 - July 2, 2020 With great sadness, the family of Derek MacAndrew announces his passing on July 2, 2020, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Jean and loving father of Chelsea (Chris) and Christopher (Rachael). He will be dearly missed by his faithful companion, Ollie, who was always by his side. Derek will be fondly remembered for his many friendships and contributions at the Ajax Rod and Gun Club. Derek's family will announce a Celebration of his Life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store