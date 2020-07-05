1/
DEREK MacANDREW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEREK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacANDREW, DEREK October 31, 1946 - July 2, 2020 With great sadness, the family of Derek MacAndrew announces his passing on July 2, 2020, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Jean and loving father of Chelsea (Chris) and Christopher (Rachael). He will be dearly missed by his faithful companion, Ollie, who was always by his side. Derek will be fondly remembered for his many friendships and contributions at the Ajax Rod and Gun Club. Derek's family will announce a Celebration of his Life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved