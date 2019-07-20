Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEREK MURRAY BROWN. View Sign Obituary

BROWN, DEREK MURRAY Passed away peacefully at Mount Sinai Hospital on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by his children, grandchildren and wife. Derek will be reunited with his loving parents Rene and Murray Brown. Derek will be remembered with pride and joy by his family – his wife of 46 years Allana, his three children and their spouses: Jeremy/Lindy, Tori/Dave and Amanda/Sergio. His grandchildren Jacob and Dylan (and their mother Sheryl), and Alessandro will miss their Papa. He loved the energy and joy they brought to our family. Derek will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law Brian and Lyn, his aunt Bet and cousins John, Jane/Michael and Meghan/ Paul and his nephews Jordan and Darcy and Darcy's wife Tamara. Derek made a great number of friends over his years in Oakville with many remembering his big smile, thoughtfulness, that twinkle in his eye and his witty sense of humour. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Princess Margaret and Mount Sinai hospitals for their caring, kind and very professional support of Derek through his treatment. A Celebration of Life will be held at Seasons Restaurant – 134 Lakeshore Rd. E., Oakville, ON L6J 1H4 - July 26, 2019 from 4 – 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital Cancer Foundation at the link below would be appreciated:

