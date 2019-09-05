HARVEY, DEREK "BOB" ROBIN HARRY Peacefully with his daughters by his side, at the Elisabeth Bruyere Health Centre, on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving husband of the late Rita Harvey (née Ward). Loving father of Sarah (Bernie Horton), and Joanna Harvey. Proud grandfather of Christian, Samantha and Mackenzie. Survived by his siblings Christopher Harvey and Veronica Dollin. Friends are invited to join the family for the funeral service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Stittsville, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Garden Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 3440 Richmond Road, Nepean. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Irving Greenberg Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Condolences, tributes or donations may be made at tubmanfuneralhomes.com. We wish to thank our family doctor, Dr. Gabriella Lewin and the doctors and nurses at the Queensway Carleton Hospital for their exceptional care of our father. Bob fought hard and faced every day with equal parts of bravery, hope, love, selflessness and tenderness.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019