SMITH, Derek Derek passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 1, 2019. Beloved father of Douglas (Michelle), Jacqueline (Dave) and Kathleen (Ken). Loving grandfather to Briana, Jack and Lilly. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Derek was a positive, cheerful and kind person and a loving father. He was a talented artist whose memory will live on through his paintings. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at NYGH for being so helpful and compassionate. A Commemorative Gathering will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Friday, July 12th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca. In our hearts forever.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019