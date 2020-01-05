Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derek SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Derek Bravely, peacefully and surrounded by love, Derek passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 69. Loving father to Katey (Jeff) and Graham (Katie), brother to Peter (Susan) and Roger (Darlene), uncle to many and proud "Grandpa Dee" to Molly, Matthew and Reggie. Donations can be made to the Pulmonary Rehab Program at Credit Valley Hospital: trilliumgiving.ca/dereksmith or call (905) 848-7575 A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), with reception to follow. Condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -