SMITH, Derek Bravely, peacefully and surrounded by love, Derek passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 69. Loving father to Katey (Jeff) and Graham (Katie), brother to Peter (Susan) and Roger (Darlene), uncle to many and proud "Grandpa Dee" to Molly, Matthew and Reggie. Donations can be made to the Pulmonary Rehab Program at Credit Valley Hospital: trilliumgiving.ca/dereksmith or call (905) 848-7575 A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), with reception to follow. Condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020