SHEPHERD, Derreck Reginald (Nigel) March 18, 1934 - September 10, 2020 Derreck has moved on to join his loving wife Helen and son Michael. He passed away peacefully in his sleep after a valiant battle with cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Theresa (Dave) and Cathy (Herman) and his grandchildren Katrina (Keith), Hank, Logan and Kassandra. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Affordable Burials and Cremations.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
