ADAMS, Desiree Maeve June 14, 1995 - July 1, 2019 Suddenly, on July 1, 2019, we lost a gorgeous young woman, Desiree (Desi). Desiree lived life to the absolute fullest. Against all odds, Desi took charge of her life and thrived. A determined self-starter, Desiree set out to create her own luck. She turned a successful modelling career into a business as the owner of Rev Models and part-owner of Red Thread Brewing Company. Desiree is survived by her beautiful daughter Angel, her Father, Shane Adams, Mother Cassandra Adams, Uncle Shaw Adams, Grandparents, George and Mary Adams, Grandparents, Annette and Rodney and loving Fiancée Ryan Derry. Desiree was a talented athlete whose relentless drive, fairness and kindness reached many people from all walks of life. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a Funeral Service commencing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. (Condolences www.rskane.ca) The Family requests any memorial donations to Desiree's daughter Angel's GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-support-for-the-future-of-our-angel)
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019