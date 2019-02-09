Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DESIREE PATRICIA GILL. View Sign

GILL, DESIREE PATRICIA (nee PELLEW) Of Georgetown, Guyana, born on March 2, 1945, to the late Walterine Pellew and Cardwell Pellew, transcended at age 73 on January 30, 2019 in Joshua Tree, California. Desiree enjoyed a lifelong career in the legal profession. She worked as a legal secretary for Mark H. Gamsin at O'Melveny & Myers and as a Paralegal for Thomas S. Levyn while he served as Mayor of Beverly Hills. To become a paralegal, Desiree attended West LA College while working full time as a legal secretary. She would later go on to retire from the California Court of Appeal as a Paralegal. During her life she was also a vibrant member at Westwood Hills Congregational Church and served as a volunteer for First AME Church of Los Angeles' Entrepreneurial Education Program. The program was designed to help revive South LA residents after its devastating 1994 riots. Shortly after retirement she moved to the Sun Lakes community in Southern California where she enjoyed reading to elementary school children, ping pong tournaments, live stage shows and weekly group meditation. She remained playful her entire life. Her children learned to never take the mic from her while she was singing and dancing to karaoke! She enjoyed gardening and sharing her fruits with all of those around her. Her life exuded a tireless celebration of love, triumph and service. She will be remembered, admired and loved forever. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Heart Lake Baptist Church, located at 10245 Kennedy Road North, Brampton, ON. A reception will follow – location TBD. Reverend Audley Goulbourne will officiate the service. Donations in Desiree's name are celebrated at

GILL, DESIREE PATRICIA (nee PELLEW) Of Georgetown, Guyana, born on March 2, 1945, to the late Walterine Pellew and Cardwell Pellew, transcended at age 73 on January 30, 2019 in Joshua Tree, California. Desiree enjoyed a lifelong career in the legal profession. She worked as a legal secretary for Mark H. Gamsin at O'Melveny & Myers and as a Paralegal for Thomas S. Levyn while he served as Mayor of Beverly Hills. To become a paralegal, Desiree attended West LA College while working full time as a legal secretary. She would later go on to retire from the California Court of Appeal as a Paralegal. During her life she was also a vibrant member at Westwood Hills Congregational Church and served as a volunteer for First AME Church of Los Angeles' Entrepreneurial Education Program. The program was designed to help revive South LA residents after its devastating 1994 riots. Shortly after retirement she moved to the Sun Lakes community in Southern California where she enjoyed reading to elementary school children, ping pong tournaments, live stage shows and weekly group meditation. She remained playful her entire life. Her children learned to never take the mic from her while she was singing and dancing to karaoke! She enjoyed gardening and sharing her fruits with all of those around her. Her life exuded a tireless celebration of love, triumph and service. She will be remembered, admired and loved forever. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Heart Lake Baptist Church, located at 10245 Kennedy Road North, Brampton, ON. A reception will follow – location TBD. Reverend Audley Goulbourne will officiate the service. Donations in Desiree's name are celebrated at lafla.org (Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles) and alz.org (Alzheimer's Association). Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close