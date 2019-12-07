Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DESMOND CYRIL SCOTT. View Sign Obituary

SCOTT, DESMOND CYRIL Director, actor, writer, sculptor, and reader, took his final bow November 9, 2019, in Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto. Born in London, England, to novelist Rose Allatini (aka Eunice Buckley) and composer/writer Cyril Scott, Desmond served in the Royal Navy in WWII, was stationed in the Pacific, and having dropped a bomb on his foot, while recovering in Hong Kong, began acting and directing. Demobbed, on return to England, he was engaged by the BBC as part-time announcer while reading for his M.A. at Cambridge. A graduate of the National Theatre School under Michael St. Denis in London, Desmond worked in repertory theatre in England before immigrating to Canada in 1957. Immediately on arrival, he was engaged by the Crest Theatre in Toronto, followed by an eastern tour with the Earle Grey Players, after which he toured Canada from east to west, and even the frozen north with the Canadian Players, both as an actor and director. During his four year tenure at the Manitoba Theatre Centre, among the many plays he directed was the first professional Canadian production in 1961 of "Waiting for Godot", his favorite play, which informed all his subsequent work. He directed in theatres across Canada and the U.S.A., taught drama in B.C., Saskatchewan and the National Theatre School in Montreal, was director of productions at Hart House Theatre under Brian Parker, wrote documentaries, and directed radio and TV dramas for CBC Toronto. An accomplished sculptor, beginning with plasticine at the age of four, he served as president of the Sculptors Society of Canada. His works were theatrically inspired, first in ceramics then bronze, for five highly successful one man shows between 1964 and 1994. His series of nine Beckett sculptures was exhibited for several years in the Stratford Ontario Festival Theatre and is now on permanent display in the Irish Theatre in Buffalo, New York. His work is in private collections in Australia, England, Switzerland, the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, he co-edited a publication of "The Cyril Scott Companion", a tribute to his father, his music and his spiritual beliefs. He was delighted that his mother Rose's novel, "Despised and Rejected", written a hundred years earlier, was also republished that same year. Recording books for the CNIB every Friday afternoon for almost fifty years, he considered his most important and enjoyable work and seldom missed a session. In 2004, he received the Ontario's Volunteers' Award and in 2012 the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. Desmond was a man of integrity, with a keen sense of humour, witty, kind, and always a gentleman. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, writer and actor Corinne Langston; his daughter Amanta, artist and musician; and son, Dominic, an executive with Cisco Systems in Hong Kong. He willed his body to medical research and his love to all his friends. No service has been planned. His work is his memorial.

