SIVA, DESMOND On Monday, November 11, 2019, Desmond Siva, aged 68, passed away suddenly at Scarborough General Hospital, with his wife and children present. Desmond was the Executive Director at Sumitomo-Mitsui Banking Corporation for the past 22 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, and survived by his wife of 43 years, Pauline (nee Thomas), daughter, Premila, son-in-law, Paul, granddaughters, Neah and Melina, son, Milroy and daughter-in-law, Melanie. Desmond is also survived by 6 siblings, and their families, in Sri Lanka. A private funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 14th. A brief time of visitation with the family will be available between 10 and 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14th at McEachnie Funeral Home located at 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, Pickering Village, Ontario L1T 2Z7. Memorial donations in Desmond's name may be made to St. Michael's Hospital (30 Bond St., Toronto, ON M5B 1W8) or to the Canadian Marfan Association (128 Queen St. S., Mississauga, ON L5M 1K8). Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019