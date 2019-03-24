GONIDIS, Despina (nee PAIZIS) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in her 91st year. Agape of husband Asteris. Beloved mother of the Catherine (predeceased) and William (Holly). Proud Yia Yia of Kiron (Lindsay), Morgan and Moriah. Dear great Yia Yia of Auryn. Despina immigrated from Greece in 1954 and became a teacher in the Greek School in Toronto. She was a devoted volunteer at the Royal Ontario Museum for over 20 years. Friends will be received at the York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto, 416-221-3404, on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral service to be held at the York Funeral Centre on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 o'clock with visiting the hour prior. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Royal Ontario Museum.
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019